Trae Young News: Available vs. Phoenix
Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young will be good to go Thursday when the Hawks take on the Suns in Phoenix. The superstar guard is coming off an impressive performance in which he scored 24 points and dished out 20 assists while also hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer in Utah against the Jazz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now