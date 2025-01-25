Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Available vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:57pm

Young (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

The star floor general participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Raptors, and his presence should give the team a massive boost on offense due to his playmaking ability. Young has recorded double-digit assists in four of his 10 games this month, a span in which he's averaging 25.7 points, 10.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now