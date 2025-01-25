Trae Young News: Available vs. Toronto

Young (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

The star floor general participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Raptors, and his presence should give the team a massive boost on offense due to his playmaking ability. Young has recorded double-digit assists in four of his 10 games this month, a span in which he's averaging 25.7 points, 10.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.