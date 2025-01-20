Trae Young News: Cleared to play

Young (Achilles) will play Monday against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young was previously listed as probable, so it's not a surprise to see him activated in a matchup versus New York that he always looks forward to. Young has been hot in January with averages of 28.4 points, 10.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers over his last seven games.