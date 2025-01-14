Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Cleared to play against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Young (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been cleared to face the Suns, giving the Hawks a better chance of avenging last week's loss to Phoenix. The superstar guard scored 21 points and dished out seven assists in Atlanta's loss to the Suns on the road in Phoenix.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
