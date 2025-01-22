Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 3:13pm

Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After dropping a team-high 27 points in Monday's loss to the Knicks, Young will be ready to take on the Pistons on Wednesday in Atlanta. The superstar guard continues to have a stellar season for the Hawks, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists to go along with 23.3 points per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now