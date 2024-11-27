Trae Young News: Dishes out 22 assists

Young notched 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and 22 assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over the Cavaliers.

Young put together one of the most impressive passing performances of the 2024-25 campaign, beating his previous season high of 19 assists Nov. 18 against the Kings. He also managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the second time in three games despite hitting just 23.1 percent of his tries from deep. Young will continue to be one of the league's top contributors in the assist column moving forward.