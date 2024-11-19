Trae Young News: Dishes out season-high 19 assists

Young accumulated seven points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 19 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-108 victory over Sacramento.

Young had a rough shooting performance Monday, and as soon as he realized his shot wasn't falling, he decided to create for others -- which resulted in an impressive playmaking performance. Aside from this haul being a season-high mark, Young has recorded double-digit dimes in 10 of his 14 games and is averaging 11.6 assists per game, the second-best mark in the league.