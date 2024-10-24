Trae Young News: Double-doubles in win Wednesday

Young totaled 30 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 14-16 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Nets.

Young delivered what could be his first of many double-doubles, helping the Hawks to a narrow victory. After starting the game slowly, Young got going in the second quarter, ending with a team-high 30 points. With Dejounte Murray (hand) now residing in New Orleans, Young is likely to have his hands on the ball a ton. His efficiency is likely to fluctuate but as someone who could lead the league in assists while scoring close to 30 points per night, he should make for an elite fantasy producer once again.