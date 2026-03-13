Trae Young News: Efficient shooting numbers
Young finished Thursday's 136-131 overtime loss to the Magic with 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes.
Young has played just three games with the Wizards this season, and while his numbers remain subpar for his standards, at least he was efficient in this OT loss. Perhaps the most encouraging tidbit out of this game is the fact that he played more than 21 minutes for the first time since joining Washington, which should bode well for his chances of seeing more minutes in the coming weeks -- or at least until the Wizards decide to start shutting down their regular starters.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 76 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More