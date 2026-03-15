Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Young (undisclosed) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.

Young exited Saturday's game in the third quarter and did not return due to undisclosed reasons, but he appears set to play in Monday's contest. In four appearances since joining the Wizards, Young is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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