Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Gets green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Young (hand) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young isn't 100 percent, but he'll give it a go on the second leg of this back-to-back set. He fared well Friday against the Lakers, producing 33 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes. He could see additional usage Saturday with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) sidelined.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
