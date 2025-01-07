Trae Young News: Gets green light Tuesday

Young (Achilles) is available to play in Tuesday's game against Utah, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Young will suit up for Tuesday's contest while he deals with a lingering right Achilles injury. The star point guard has appeared in seven consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 26.3 points, 11.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes per contest.