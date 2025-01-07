Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Gets green light Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Young (Achilles) is available to play in Tuesday's game against Utah, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Young will suit up for Tuesday's contest while he deals with a lingering right Achilles injury. The star point guard has appeared in seven consecutive outings, during which he has averaged 26.3 points, 11.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now