Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 10:35am

Young (hand) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young isn't 100 percent, but he'll give it a go on the second leg of this back-to-back set. He fared well Friday against the Lakers, producing 33 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes. He could see additional usage Saturday due to Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) being sidelined.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
