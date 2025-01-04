Trae Young News: Getting green light
Young (hand) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young isn't 100 percent, but he'll give it a go on the second leg of this back-to-back set. He fared well Friday against the Lakers, producing 33 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes. He could see additional usage Saturday due to Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) being sidelined.
