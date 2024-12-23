Trae Young News: Good to go against Minnesota

Young (heel) is available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was sidelined for the Hawks' 128-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday due to a right heel bruise, but he will return from a one-game absence Monday. Over his last 10 outings, Young has averaged 21.0 points, 12.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 36.4 minutes per game.