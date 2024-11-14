Trae Young News: Good to go against Washington

Young (Achilles) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Wizards.

Young will return to action Friday after missing Atlanta's previous contest due to right Achilles tendinitis. The star guard should reclaim his starting job from Keaton Wallace. Across his last 10 appearances, Young is averaging 23.3 points, 11.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes.