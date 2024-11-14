Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Good to go against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Young (Achilles) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Wizards.

Young will return to action Friday after missing Atlanta's previous contest due to right Achilles tendinitis. The star guard should reclaim his starting job from Keaton Wallace. Across his last 10 appearances, Young is averaging 23.3 points, 11.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now