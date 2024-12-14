Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 12:36pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game versus the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite continuing to deal with an Achilles injury. The star guard has logged at least 35 minutes in each of his last five appearances, so there is no indication he will operate on a minutes restriction.

