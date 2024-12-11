Trae Young News: Good to go Wednesday

Young (Achilles) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against New York

Young is officially active for Wednesday's Emirates NBA Cup showdown. His Achilles injury has been a factor throughout recent weeks despite Young now suiting up in 14 consecutive contests. He is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 11.4 assists in 35.5 minutes across his last five games. However, he's shooting just 36.6 percent from the field, including 25.0 percent on 8.8 threes per game, over that span.