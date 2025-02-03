Trae Young News: Green light to play Monday

Young (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been battling through right Achilles tendinitis for most of the regular season, and he has been cleared to play through the issue Monday. The injury hasn't limited Young's playing time, as he's averaging 36.0 minutes per game this season, though he's shooting a career-worst 40.1 percent from the field.