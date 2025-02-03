Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Green light to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:40pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been battling through right Achilles tendinitis for most of the regular season, and he has been cleared to play through the issue Monday. The injury hasn't limited Young's playing time, as he's averaging 36.0 minutes per game this season, though he's shooting a career-worst 40.1 percent from the field.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now