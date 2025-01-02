Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Young contributed 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Young led all scorers while living from the charity stripe in the loss. The star point guard has recorded two consecutive 30-plus-point outings, and he has scored 30 or more points in eight matchups thus far. Over his last 10 outings, Young has averaged 25.7 points, 12.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 35.9 minutes per contest.

