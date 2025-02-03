Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young News: Leads all scorers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:51pm

Young accumulated 34 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT) and nine assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over Detroit.

Young tallied a game-high 34 points, helping the Hawks to a much-needed victory. Despite some offensive inconsistencies, Young is putting together another terrific season, averaging 23.0 points per game to go with a league-leading 11.5 assists. Following a season-ending injury to Jalen Johnson, Young is going to have to be very busy down the stretch should Atlanta have aspirations of featuring in postseason play.

