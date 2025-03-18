Trae Young News: Leads Atlanta in victory

Young ended Tuesday's 134-102 win over Charlotte with 31 points (11-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds over 30 minutes.

Young posted a game-high 31 points in the win, marking his 20th outing on the season with at least 30 points. Additionally, the star point guard led the Hawks with a game high in assists, and he is on pace to average a career-high 11.4 assists per game over 64 regular-season appearances. Young also tied the game-high mark in steals, and he has logged multiple swipes in 22 games.