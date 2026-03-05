Trae Young News: Limited impact in Wizards debut

Young posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to Utah.

Young played with the Wizards for the first time in his career, and while his stat line could've been better had he played more time, he was limited to a mere 19 minutes. Young struggled with his shot from three-point range, but some rust was expected given this was his first game since late Dec. 27, and only his 11th game in the current campaign. Young is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the upcoming games, though he's likely to continue playing under a minutes restriction.