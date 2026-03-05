Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Limited impact in Wizards debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Young posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to Utah.

Young played with the Wizards for the first time in his career, and while his stat line could've been better had he played more time, he was limited to a mere 19 minutes. Young struggled with his shot from three-point range, but some rust was expected given this was his first game since late Dec. 27, and only his 11th game in the current campaign. Young is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the upcoming games, though he's likely to continue playing under a minutes restriction.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago