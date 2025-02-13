Trae Young News: Massive stat line in OT defeat
Young logged 38 points (11-29 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound and 19 assists over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 149-148 overtime loss to New York.
Young didn't reach a new season-high mark in either points or assists, but nonetheless, the All-Star floor general notched an impressive stat line while ending just two points and one dime away from a 40-20 performance. Young's numbers in February have been absolutely elite, and he's backing up his All-Star nod by averaging 30.9 points, 12.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game across seven contests.
