Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Officially active

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Young (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against Denver, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was probable for Wednesday's contest due to right Achilles tendinitis but, as expected, will suit up to face the Nuggets. Though Young is already tasked with a massive offensive role, he could be relied on more as a scorer considering Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is out.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
