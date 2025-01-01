Trae Young News: Officially active
Young (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against Denver, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young was probable for Wednesday's contest due to right Achilles tendinitis but, as expected, will suit up to face the Nuggets. Though Young is already tasked with a massive offensive role, he could be relied on more as a scorer considering Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is out.
