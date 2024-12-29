Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Young (heel) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Despite being listed as questionable for the second leg of Atlanta's back-to-back set, Young will suit up Sunday after posting 11 points (3-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, a rebound and a steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's win over Miami. Over his last eight appearances, Young has averaged 24.1 points, 12.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.1 minutes per game.

