Trae Young News: Posts another double-double
Young provided 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the Nets.
Young bounced back with another double-double after a subpar outing against the Clippers on Friday when he posted 17 points and seven assists across 34 minutes. He's now recorded double-digit points and assists in all but two of his seven March appearances, averaging 25.4 points and 11.9 assists per game over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now