Trae Young News: Posts another double-double

Young provided 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to the Nets.

Young bounced back with another double-double after a subpar outing against the Clippers on Friday when he posted 17 points and seven assists across 34 minutes. He's now recorded double-digit points and assists in all but two of his seven March appearances, averaging 25.4 points and 11.9 assists per game over that stretch.