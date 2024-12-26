Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Ready to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Young (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will shake off a questionable tag due to a right heel contusion and suit up for his second straight outing Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the star point guard has averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.8 minutes per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now