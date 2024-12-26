Trae Young News: Ready to play Thursday

Young (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will shake off a questionable tag due to a right heel contusion and suit up for his second straight outing Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the star point guard has averaged 24.8 points, 10.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 35.8 minutes per game.