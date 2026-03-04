Trae Young News: Removed from injury report
Young (knee/quadriceps) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
The stage is officially set for the star guard to make his much-awaited Wizards debut Thursday. Young has been out since Dec. 27 with a right knee MCL sprain and a right quadriceps contusion, and he's slated for a restriction of 17-to-20 minutes, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Young's return is likely to lead to Bub Carrington heading to the bench Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More