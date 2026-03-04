Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Young (knee/quadriceps) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

The stage is officially set for the star guard to make his much-awaited Wizards debut Thursday. Young has been out since Dec. 27 with a right knee MCL sprain and a right quadriceps contusion, and he's slated for a restriction of 17-to-20 minutes, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Young's return is likely to lead to Bub Carrington heading to the bench Thursday.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago