Trae Young News: Returns to game Saturday

Young (quadriceps) returned to Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Young was diagnosed with a quadriceps problem, but after a brief exit in the third quarter and a quick check in the locker room, he re-entered the game one minute into the final frame. The star floor general is expected to handle his regular workload in the backcourt now that he's been deemed available to return to the hardwood.