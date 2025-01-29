Trae Young News: Scores 21 points in return

Young totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-96 loss to Houston.

Young returned from a one-game absence after missing Atlanta's previous contest due to right hamstring soreness. Atlanta has been very careful with their key players this season, so that's something to keep in mind going forward. Looking ahead, Atlanta's next back-to-back set begins Feb. 7 against Milwaukee.