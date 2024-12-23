Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Scores 29 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Young posted 29 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over Minnesota.

Young hit the ground running after missing the previous game due to a heel injury, leading the Hawks with 29 points. Atlanta took control down the stretch, at one point going on a 30-11 run to put the game out of reach for the Timberwolves. With the Hawks firmly in the playoff picture, Young should continue to play as the head of the snake, ensuring high-volume production for the remainder of the season.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now