Trae Young News: Scores 29 points in return

Young posted 29 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over Minnesota.

Young hit the ground running after missing the previous game due to a heel injury, leading the Hawks with 29 points. Atlanta took control down the stretch, at one point going on a 30-11 run to put the game out of reach for the Timberwolves. With the Hawks firmly in the playoff picture, Young should continue to play as the head of the snake, ensuring high-volume production for the remainder of the season.