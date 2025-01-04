Trae Young News: Scores team-high 33 points

Young notched 33 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 119-102 loss to the Lakers.

Although Young continues to be hampered by a hand injury, it hasn't kept him from posting voluminous totals. He's scored 30- plus points in three consecutive games, and has hovered around double-double territory with an average of 11.2 assists over his last five games.