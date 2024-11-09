Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Season-best mark in assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 9:35pm

Young chipped in 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and 16 assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Bulls.

Young recorded his ninth double-double across 11 appearances this season, and he established a new season-high mark in the assists category with his 16 dimes. This was just the second time in which he finished with more assists than points. Young has been spectacular this season and should be a must-start across all formats -- as long as he stays healthy -- due to his impressive ability to deliver above-average numbers in two separate categories.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
