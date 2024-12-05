Trae Young News: Struggles with efficiency

Young registered 17 points (6-19 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Milwaukee.

On the surface, Young posted a decent stat line and played a big role in this upset win over Milwaukee. However, the star floor general continues to deal with inefficiency while nursing Achilles tendinitis, an issue that seems to be affecting his game. Even though he's averaging 17.5 points, 12.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 appearances, it's worth noting Young is also shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three-point range in that span.