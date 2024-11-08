Trae Young News: Valiant effort in loss
Young racked up 35 points (11-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to Detroit.
Young put together a huge night, marking his second double-double in as many games. The 26-year-old point guard has now reached the 30-point threshold four times in 10 appearances, and he's also averaging 11.1 assists and 1.4 steals to begin the year.
