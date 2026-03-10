Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will not play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 10:31am

Young (rest) will not play Tuesday against the Heat.

After playing an average of 18.5 minutes over his first two appearances for Washington, Young will get a maintenance day related to his right knee. Presumably, he'll be back in action Thursday against Orlando. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson will likely take on more responsibility with this news.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago