Trae Young News: Will not play Tuesday
Young (rest) will not play Tuesday against the Heat.
After playing an average of 18.5 minutes over his first two appearances for Washington, Young will get a maintenance day related to his right knee. Presumably, he'll be back in action Thursday against Orlando. Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson will likely take on more responsibility with this news.
