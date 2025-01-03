Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Young (hand) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young will fight off a right hand contusion to suit up for the Hawks on Friday for his sixth straight game. Over his past five appearances, the superstar floor general is averaging 26.2 points, 10.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.2 threes. Young should not face any restrictions to his playing time against the Lakers.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
