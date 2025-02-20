Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young News: Will play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:38pm

Young (Achilles) is available in Thursday's game against the Magic.

As expected, the Hawks have upgraded Young from probable to available with right Achilles tendinitis Thursday. The superstar floor general should be able to handle a full workload against Orlando. Over his last seven appearances, Young has averaged 30.9 points, 12.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 37.9 minutes.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
