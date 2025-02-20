Trae Young News: Will play against Orlando

Young (Achilles) is available in Thursday's game against the Magic.

As expected, the Hawks have upgraded Young from probable to available with right Achilles tendinitis Thursday. The superstar floor general should be able to handle a full workload against Orlando. Over his last seven appearances, Young has averaged 30.9 points, 12.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 37.9 minutes.