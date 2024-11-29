Trae Young News: Will play Friday

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will suit up while he deals with lingering right Achilles tendinitis. The star point guard has racked up double-digit assists in each of his last five outings, during which he averaged 16.4 points, 16.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 35.2 minutes per game.