Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 10:49am

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will suit up while he deals with lingering right Achilles tendinitis. The star point guard has racked up double-digit assists in each of his last five outings, during which he averaged 16.4 points, 16.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 35.2 minutes per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now