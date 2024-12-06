Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play Friday vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Young has played through right Achilles tendinitis this season and will continue to do so Friday. Over his last 10 games, Young has averaged 17.5 points, 12.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 35.1 minutes per game. However, he's shooting just 38.8 percent from the field over that span (including 25.0 percent from three on 7.2 3PA/G).

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
