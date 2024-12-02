Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 3:40pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through the minor Achilles injury. Since missing a Nov. 12 win over the Celtics, Young has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 12.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes per game during that stretch.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
