Trae Young News: Will play Wednesday

Young (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday, and he'll play through lingering Achilles tendinitis. The superstar floor general has averaged 22.9 points, 9.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes over his last nine games, and Young should be able to handle a full workload against San Antonio.