Tray Jackson News: Scores 19 points off bench

Jackson managed 19 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-121 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Jackson came off the bench but was incredibly efficient, scoring more points than minutes played. He tied with Alex Ducas and Buddy Boeheim for a team-high plus-12 point differential.