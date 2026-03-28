Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Jackson-Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis was held out of Friday's game against the Magic due to right knee tendinitis. However, he hasn't seen consistent minutes off the bench for the Raptors since being acquired by the team from the Warriors in early February. Jackson-Davis won't be a prominent member of Toronto's rotation for as long as Collin Murray-Boyles (back), Jakob Poeltl and Sandro Mamukelashvili are available.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
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