Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 6:29pm

Jackson-Davis (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Right knee soreness will keep Jackson-Davis out of action for the first leg of Golden State's back-to-back Wednesday, and the big man will aim to return in Thursday's showdown against the Lakers. Quinten Post will take over down low in the Warriors' starting lineup, and Kevon Looney will take on the backup center role against Utah.

