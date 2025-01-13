Fantasy Basketball
Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Jackson-Davis went to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors with an apparent right thumb/wrist injury, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis was subbed out with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter to be evaluated further. He'll be considered questionable to return until the team has an update on his status.

