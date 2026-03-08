Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Out with dislocated finger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 5:03pm

Jackson-Davis dislocated the middle finger on his right hand while going through pregame warmups and won't play Sunday against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis has been a negligible part of the rotation in Toronto, so his absence Sunday won't have any bearing on how head coach Darko Rajakovic distributes the minutes in the frontcourt. The center's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Houston.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
