Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jackson-Davis (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis missed Friday's loss to the Knicks due to an illness, but there's a chance he could be cleared for the Raptors' regular-season finale. Check back for official word on his status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
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