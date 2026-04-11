Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Jackson-Davis (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis missed Friday's loss to the Knicks due to an illness, but there's a chance he could be cleared for the Raptors' regular-season finale. Check back for official word on his status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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