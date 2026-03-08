Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Won't play Sunday
Jackson-Davis dislocated the middle finger on his right hand while going through pregame warmups and will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jackson-Davis has been a negligible part of the rotation in Toronto, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Houston.
