Trayce Jackson-Davis headshot

Trayce Jackson-Davis Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 4:13pm

Jackson-Davis dislocated the middle finger on his right hand while going through pregame warmups and will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis has been a negligible part of the rotation in Toronto, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Houston.

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Toronto Raptors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trayce Jackson-Davis See More
