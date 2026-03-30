Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Assigned to G League
Toronto assigned Jackson-Davis to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jackson-Davis will join Raptors 905 ahead of their playoff game against the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday. It's unclear when he'll return to the parent club, though the big man is listed as out for Toronto's game against the Pistons on Tuesday due to his assignment.
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